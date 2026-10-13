Three killed, including 3-year-old, as Unnao SUV crashes in Lucknow
India
A serious car accident in Lucknow took the lives of three people, including a three-year-old girl.
13 people from Unnao were on their way to Barabanki for a ritual when their SUV lost control and hit a divider on a railway bridge around 3:30pm.
Victims identified, 10 others stable
The victims who died have been identified as Santosh alias Santu, Ramdulari, and the young girl.
10 others, four of them kids, were hurt but are now stable after being treated at local hospitals.
Police officials visited both the crash site and hospitals to check on everyone's care.
Investigations are ongoing, and families have been informed.