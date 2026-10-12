Three men killed while crossing Meerut-Karnal highway near Dabthua village
India
A late-night accident on the Meerut-Karnal highway took the lives of Ramesh, 55; Sushil, 47; and Amar, 30, while they were crossing the Meerut-Karnal highway near Dabthua village in Meerut district's Sardhana area.
One more person, Rohit, was seriously injured and is now in a hospital.
Truck driver fled, police searching
The truck driver sped off after the crash, leaving his vehicle behind. Locals rushed to help and called authorities.
Police are searching for the driver while families and neighbors mourn the loss: Ramesh worked as a clerk at Kisan Inter College in Muradnagar, Sushil ran a grocery shop, and Amar was a laborer.