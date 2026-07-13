Tirthankar Ghosh arrested in North 24 Parganas, faces extortion charges

Things got heated during his court appearance at Barrackpore. People were so upset they threw eggs at him. Police say his father is also wanted in the case.

Two days before his arrest, Tirthankar showed up at a meeting led by Ritabrata Banerjee from a rebel TMC group, which stirred up plenty of political talk.

Banerjee quickly cleared the air though, saying Tirthankar was not actually invited to that meeting.