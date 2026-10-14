TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata police station over billboard
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee showed up at a Kolkata police station on Wednesday after being called in for questioning about a party billboard.
The case started when the city's municipal body said its workers were harassed while taking down the TMC banner in August.
Three FIRs were filed, with claims that Banerjee's supporters got in the way of police and civic staff during the removal.
Kunal Ghosh says BJP timed notice
Banerjee was summoned after notices arrived at his home, but his party is not buying the official story.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh called out the timing, saying, "The BJP (government) has stooped so low that a notice has been served even after 'Mahalaya' when the Durga Puja is just days away."
Meanwhile, Banerjee appeared before Kolkata Police after notices were served at his Kalighat house.