Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar wants answers from the state government after it did not follow a Supreme Court order about where to light the Karthigai Deepam festival lamp.

Instead of lighting it at the stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill as directed, officials went with tradition and lit it at the usual spot near Uchi Pillayar Temple.

The temple trustees say they were just keeping up with religious customs, but even the priests are distancing themselves from this call.