Top Maoist leader L Prabhakar Rao killed in encounter India Feb 07, 2026

L Prabhakar Rao, a longtime Maoist leader and strategist, was killed on Friday in an operation by security forces near the Maharashtra-Telangana border.

Originally from Telangana, he'd been underground since 1995 and decided against surrendering when Venugopal Rao tried to convince him.

His decision to keep fighting made him one of the most wanted figures in the movement.