Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri; hundreds evacuated

The Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh, and Jamola rivers have overflowed their banks. The Darhali River breached a flood protection wall near Bela Colony, flooding the new bus stand.

Over 50 families near Abdullah Bridge were also evacuated as floodwaters entered their settlement.

Another locality near Tariq Bridge was affected too, prompting a police response to distress calls from residents seeking safer locations away from riverbanks.