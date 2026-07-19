Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri; hundreds evacuated
What's the story
Heavy overnight rains have caused flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate. The flooding has affected several parts of Rajouri town, including the new bus stand, where vehicles were swept away or submerged, India Today reported. Rescue teams are working with local authorities to evacuate families and assess damage.
River breach
Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh, Jamola rivers overflow banks
The Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh, and Jamola rivers have overflowed their banks. The Darhali River breached a flood protection wall near Bela Colony, flooding the new bus stand.
Over 50 families near Abdullah Bridge were also evacuated as floodwaters entered their settlement.
Another locality near Tariq Bridge was affected too, prompting a police response to distress calls from residents seeking safer locations away from riverbanks.
Safety measures
Our priority is to prevent any loss of life: Police
A police official was quoted as saying, "Our teams are responding to almost every SOS call. At this stage, our priority is to prevent any loss of life."
The extent of property damage will be assessed once floodwaters recede.
Police teams are patrolling vulnerable areas and making public announcements urging residents near rivers and low-lying localities to evacuate immediately.
Advisory issued
IMD predicts rainfall across J&K till July 23
The district administration has also issued an advisory asking residents to remain alert amid the flooding situation.
Police control rooms have been activated to coordinate rescue and relief operations in affected areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, which could exacerbate the current situation if it continues.
Weather forecast
Red alert issued for Himachal Pradesh
The IMD has also issued a red alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 20 and 21, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and possible flash floods.
Senior Scientist at the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said weather activity is likely to remain active from the night of July 18 till at least July 24.
He advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during this period due to potential hazards such as landslides and rockfalls.