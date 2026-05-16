CJI Kant clarifies 'cockroaches' remark: Not against India's youth
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has clarified his controversial "cockroaches" remark, which was misinterpreted by some media outlets. He said he was not criticizing the youth of India, but those who entered professions with fake degrees. He said, "What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar...with...fake and bogus degrees." "It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticized the youth of our nation," he said in a statement.
Court proceedings
Controversy erupted during hearing on senior advocate designation petition
The controversy started during a hearing on a petition for Senior Advocate designation. The bench, which included CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, reprimanded the petitioner lawyer for his conduct and social media language. "The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled," the bench said.
Designation warning
Cockroaches comment and status symbol warning
CJI Surya Kant warned that if the Delhi High Court granted the petitioner Senior Advocate designation, it would be set aside by the Supreme Court due to his professional conduct. He also referred to "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists, and other activists, and they start attacking everyone."
Degree authenticity
Petitioner apologizes, withdraws petition after scathing remarks
The Supreme Court also expressed concerns over the authenticity of degrees held by some lawyers. CJI Surya Kant said they were considering asking the Central Bureau of Investigation to verify these degrees. The Bar Council of India was noted as unlikely to act on this issue due to political considerations. After these observations, the petitioner apologized and withdrew his petition, which was allowed by the court.