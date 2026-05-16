CJI Kant clarifies 'cockroaches' remark: Not against India's youth

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has clarified his controversial "cockroaches" remark, which was misinterpreted by some media outlets. He said he was not criticizing the youth of India, but those who entered professions with fake degrees. He said, "What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar...with...fake and bogus degrees." "It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticized the youth of our nation," he said in a statement.

Court proceedings Controversy erupted during hearing on senior advocate designation petition The controversy started during a hearing on a petition for Senior Advocate designation. The bench, which included CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, reprimanded the petitioner lawyer for his conduct and social media language. "The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled," the bench said.

Designation warning Cockroaches comment and status symbol warning CJI Surya Kant warned that if the Delhi High Court granted the petitioner Senior Advocate designation, it would be set aside by the Supreme Court due to his professional conduct. He also referred to "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists, and other activists, and they start attacking everyone."

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