Tourist killed, 3 injured in late-night crash near Atal Tunnel
India
A late-night road accident near the Atal Tunnel turned tragic on Tuesday, leaving one tourist dead and three others hurt.
Their Scorpio crashed into an under-construction bridge after exiting the tunnel, police said speeding was likely to blame.
Police urge slow driving during monsoon
The person who died was Kailash, 34, from Rajasthan. The injured include Aditya from Uttar Pradesh, plus Rajendra, and Siddharth, the driver, both from Sikar. All are being treated.
Police are asking travelers to slow down, especially at night during monsoon season; slippery roads and low visibility make hilly drives extra risky right now.