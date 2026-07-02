Tourist killed, 3 injured in late-night crash near Atal Tunnel

Police urge slow driving during monsoon

The person who died was Kailash, 34, from Rajasthan. The injured include Aditya from Uttar Pradesh, plus Rajendra, and Siddharth, the driver, both from Sikar. All are being treated.

Police are asking travelers to slow down, especially at night during monsoon season; slippery roads and low visibility make hilly drives extra risky right now.