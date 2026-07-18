Toxic fumes at mill madrasa kill 17-year-old, injure 12 girls
India
A heartbreaking accident at Mill Madrasa in Rajasthan's Deeg district left one 17-year-old student dead and 12 girls injured on Friday.
The group was cleaning a septic tank after its slab had collapsed a few days earlier, exposing them to toxic fumes that caused many to lose consciousness.
Police promise action after Rohin dies
Madrasa staff rushed the injured students to the hospital, but sadly Rohin from Haryana didn't survive.
Police said strict legal action would be taken for negligence, and local officials called it a serious lapse, promising strict action against those responsible.
An investigation is ongoing to find out how such dangerous work ended up in students' hands.