Traffic alert in Delhi on February 9
India
Hey Delhi folks, heads up! On February 9, from 10am to noon, several main roads will have traffic restrictions for an official event at Rajghat, with dignitaries attending.
Expect diversions near ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, and a few other busy spots.
Plan your route ahead
Key stretches like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Asaf Ali Road will see changes.
A recent instance of such an event led to long jams—some people even missed work or trains.
If you're heading out that morning, planning ahead could save you a lot of stress.