Traffic halted near Navyug Tunnel, thousands stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway India Jul 08, 2026

Traffic came to a standstill near the Navyug Tunnel in Kulgam on Wednesday, leaving thousands stuck for hours on the busy Jammu-Srinagar highway.

No official reason was given, but these halts usually happen to let Amarnath Yatra convoys pass safely.