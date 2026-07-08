Traffic halted near Navyug Tunnel, thousands stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway
India
Traffic came to a standstill near the Navyug Tunnel in Kulgam on Wednesday, leaving thousands stuck for hours on the busy Jammu-Srinagar highway.
No official reason was given, but these halts usually happen to let Amarnath Yatra convoys pass safely.
Record 9,837 Amarnath pilgrims depart Anantnag
Union Home Minister Amit Shah checked in with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about heavy rainfall disrupting the region, promising full central support.
Meanwhile, a record 9,837 Amarnath pilgrims traveled from Anantnag in 361 vehicles, the biggest single-day turnout for this year's yatra so far.