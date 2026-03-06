Traffic police issue advisory for Radha Soami Satsang Beas gathering
Heads up if you're driving in South Delhi this weekend, March 6-8, thanks to the massive Radha Soami Satsang Beas gathering at Bhatti Mines, traffic is going to be intense.
With up to 400,000 people (including VIPs) expected, key roads like Chhatarpur Road (SSN Marg), Bhatti Mines Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, and Mandi Road will see heavy jams.
To help out, big trucks are banned on Bhatti Mines Road from 4am to 8pm.
Here are the key diversions
Traffic police have set up diversions: Mandi Road and Bandh Road near Mallu Farm will reroute via Jonapur to Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.
If you're attending the event, use only Bhatti Mines Road and try arriving very early (recommended before 5 a.m.); those coming from Faridabad or Gurugram should approach via Dera Border;
parking is inside the satsang complex; parking on SSN Marg will not be permitted.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed free movement in the restricted zones during emergencies.
Use public transport, follow traffic rules
Police recommend using public transport during the event days and follow traffic diversions and directions of traffic personnel.
Basically: if you want less stress getting around Chhatarpur this weekend, skip driving if you can!