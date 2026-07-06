Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Missing Link stretch reopens for traffic

Incident details

Landslide damaged retaining wall near tunnel exit

The landslide occurred near the exit of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Missing Link, which is also known as the Connecting Link. It also damaged a retaining wall at the site. A fallen tree damaged a power line on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, leading to its closure. Reports of knee-deep waterlogging were also received from some areas.