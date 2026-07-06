Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Missing Link stretch reopens for traffic
What's the story
The Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has reopened for Mumbai-to-Pune traffic after an early morning landslide. The Pune to Mumbai corridor, however, remains shut with vehicles being diverted through the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (National Highway 48). Authorities are restoring traffic on this route in a phased manner.
Incident details
Landslide damaged retaining wall near tunnel exit
The landslide occurred near the exit of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Missing Link, which is also known as the Connecting Link. It also damaged a retaining wall at the site. A fallen tree damaged a power line on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, leading to its closure. Reports of knee-deep waterlogging were also received from some areas.
Rail impact
Train services also affected
Train services were also affected due to a landslide between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Sixteen trains were canceled, and several others were diverted, short-originated, or short-terminated. Central Railway officials confirmed another landslide at the Southeast (Pune-Lonavala) Ghat section around 3:00am impacted traffic on both sides.
Rescue operation
Family of 3 feared trapped in Pune
In Maval taluka of Pune district, three members of a family are feared trapped after a landslide in Patan village near Lohagad Fort. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for rescue operations. A 30-member team from the 5th Battalion of NDRF left for the site at 5:50am under Inspector Ravinder and Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma's supervision.
Evacuation measures
Residents evacuated from building in Pune
In another incident, residents of a three-storey building in Pune's Sadashiv Peth were evacuated after the land caved in alongside the structure. Ganesh Sonune from Pune Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Department said there was no harm to life during this incident. The building will be inspected by civic authorities before residents are allowed back inside.