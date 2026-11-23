Tank crushes 2 armymen during military exercise in Hisar
What's the story
Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an accident during a routine military training exercise in Haryana's Hisar district on Saturday. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when dust from the movement of tanks obscured the tank driver's vision, leading to the accident. Both of them were positioned at the front of the tank, police said. The soldiers were critically injured and rushed to the Military Hospital in Hisar. Unfortunately, they were declared dead.
Ongoing probe
Tank driver details yet to be released
The deceased have been identified as Naik Manish Kumar from Shamli and Naik Ankush Kumar from Budaun, both in Uttar Pradesh.
Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said inquest proceedings under Section 194 (accidental deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, were initiated.
The police said no further details about the tank driver have been released as an internal investigation is underway by the Army.
Personal lives
Families of the deceased soldiers
Lance Naik Manish Kumar came from a military background, with his father Ramveer being a retired Army man. He is survived by his parents and three sisters.
Naik Ankush Kumar was supposed to go on leave on Sunday. He had spoken to his children hours before the accident.
He is survived by his wife, seven-year-old son, and 11-year-old daughter.