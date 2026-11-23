The deceased have been identified as Naik Manish Kumar from Shamli and Naik Ankush Kumar from Budaun, both in Uttar Pradesh.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said inquest proceedings under Section 194 (accidental deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, were initiated.

The police said no further details about the tank driver have been released as an internal investigation is underway by the Army.