Noida Supernova suicide: Court had ordered techie ₹15L alimony

Kumar said Jain had already paid ₹7-8 lakh of the alimony amount and was supposed to pay the remaining sum next month.

His marriage had ended in separation a few months after their son was born prematurely.

The child spent nearly a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The SHO said to meet these treatment expenses, which exceeded ₹30 lakh, Jain borrowed money from friends and family.