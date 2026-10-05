Noida Supernova suicide: Court had ordered techie ₹15L alimony
What's the story
Sambhav Jain, a 28-year-old software engineer, died by suicide at Noida's Supernova building on Sunday after jumping from the 43rd floor of the high-rise building. The police are now investigating if his mounting debts and alimony ordered by court were behind his tragic suicide. According to Sector 126 SHO Sumnesh Kumar, a court had ordered Jain to pay ₹15 lakh in alimony to his ex-wife in two installments.
Personal struggles
Jain had already paid ₹7-8 lakh
Kumar said Jain had already paid ₹7-8 lakh of the alimony amount and was supposed to pay the remaining sum next month.
His marriage had ended in separation a few months after their son was born prematurely.
The child spent nearly a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
The SHO said to meet these treatment expenses, which exceeded ₹30 lakh, Jain borrowed money from friends and family.
Last days
He stayed at different hotels
Before his death, Jain left his home three days earlier and stayed at different hotels. He checked into an Airbnb in Noida's Supernova building on Friday afternoon.
On Saturday morning, air-conditioning mechanics working nearby found him hanging from the balcony railing.
They tried to convince him to step back but he allegedly told them he was "depressed" before jumping from the 43rd floor.
Online debate
Death sparks debate on social media
The police found a video in his mobile in which he revealed financial stress as the reason for the extreme step. He did not blame anyone for his death.
But his death has sparked a debate on social media about divorce laws and alimony payments in India.
Some users have called for a ban on alimony, while others want more transparency in financial settlements during divorces.
Ongoing probe
Police recover 2 videos related to the incident
The police have recovered two videos related to the incident. One was shot by a resident on the 17th floor of another tower, showing Jain falling. The other was filmed by one of the technicians, capturing their attempts to communicate with him.
Investigators are also looking at CCTV footage from Supernova and nearby areas to trace Jain's movements before checking into Airbnb.
Helpline
Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling.
Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).