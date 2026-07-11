Kerala: 18-month-old boy dies after anesthesia given for stitching lip
What's the story
An 18-month-old boy, Devansh Shaurya, died at the Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur, Kerala. The child was initially treated at the Primary Health Centre in Mathamangalam for first aid and later referred to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur for stitching under anesthesia, where he lost consciousness and was subsequently shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur, where he died.
Medical emergency
Family accuses doctor of medical negligence
At Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, the child's wound on the lip was stitched under anesthesia. However, he allegedly lost consciousness soon after the procedure. He was then shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur for advanced treatment, but died around 9:00pm on Friday. The family has accused Dr. Anjali Poduval of medical negligence in this case, and a police case has been registered against her under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Official statement
Hospital denies allegations, calls incident unexpected
The Baby Memorial Hospital has denied the allegations of medical negligence. In a statement, the hospital said that Devansh suffered an "unexpected cardiac arrest" immediately after anesthesia was administered. The hospital said he was put on ventilator support and shifted to Kannur for advanced critical care. They maintained that complications can occur after anesthesia despite proper dosage and treatment, adding that all standard protocols were followed in this case.