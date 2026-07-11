Kerala: 18-month-old boy dies after anesthesia given for stitching lip

Medical emergency

Family accuses doctor of medical negligence

At Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, the child's wound on the lip was stitched under anesthesia. However, he allegedly lost consciousness soon after the procedure. He was then shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur for advanced treatment, but died around 9:00pm on Friday. The family has accused Dr. Anjali Poduval of medical negligence in this case, and a police case has been registered against her under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).