Tragic drownings claim 3 lives in Thanjavur district India Jul 11, 2025

A tough day for Thanjavur—three people lost their lives in separate drowning incidents on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Among them were P. Logeswaran (19), who drowned while bathing in Kallanai Kalvai; J. Anthony Bastin (41), who was with his wife at Vennar river; and N. Thulasi (32), a transgender, found in Kudamurutti river.

Local teams worked together to recover the bodies and are now looking into each case.