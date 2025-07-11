Next Article
Tragic end to tennis player's life: Father confesses to murder
Radhika Yadav, 25, an international-level tennis player and coach, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram home on July 10, 2025.
Deepak confessed to the murder, saying he felt humiliated relying on her income from her tennis academy.
He shot Radhika four times while she was cooking after repeated arguments about shutting down her academy.
Investigation underway; cremation attended by 150 people
Police are investigating possible motives, including family tensions over a music video featuring Radhika that reportedly embarrassed her father.
Deepak is in police custody for questioning.
Around 150 people attended Radhika's cremation as friends and the local tennis community mourned the loss of a promising young talent.