Tragic end to tennis player's life: Father confesses to murder India Jul 11, 2025

Radhika Yadav, 25, an international-level tennis player and coach, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram home on July 10, 2025.

Deepak confessed to the murder, saying he felt humiliated relying on her income from her tennis academy.

He shot Radhika four times while she was cooking after repeated arguments about shutting down her academy.