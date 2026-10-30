Greater Noida: Father, son plucking flowers fall from 23rd floor
What's the story
A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of the Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha district on Friday. The victims have been identified as Randeep Patra and his son Aarav. They were reportedly plucking flowers for a puja when they fell.
Incident details
Father, son slipped while using ladder
According to reports, the family was preparing to leave for Khatu Shyam temple early in the morning.
Randeep and Aarav had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for their worship.
Randeep's wife told police that both father and son slipped while using a ladder on the balcony to pluck the flowers.
The child reportedly first slipped and fell from the balcony. When the father attempted to save him, he also lost his balance and fell.
Emergency response
Police team arrived after receiving information
The Bisrakh police station received information about the incident through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV).
A police team reached the spot and found Randeep and Aarav critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
The exact circumstances of the incident are still under investigation by authorities.