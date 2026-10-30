Greater Noida: Father, son plucking flowers fall from 23rd floor 

According to reports, the family was preparing to leave for Khatu Shyam temple early in the morning.

Randeep and Aarav had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for their worship.

Randeep's wife told police that both father and son slipped while using a ladder on the balcony to pluck the flowers.

The child reportedly first slipped and fell from the balcony. When the father attempted to save him, he also lost his balance and fell.