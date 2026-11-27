Jharkhand student reports tobacco possession to principal; schoolmates strangle him
What's the story
In a shocking incident, four students of the Eklavya Model Residential School in Charu, Jharkhand's Chatra district, have been detained for allegedly killing a classmate. The victim was reportedly strangled to death after he complained about their tobacco use to the principal. The deceased was identified as a Class VII student of the school. He was found dead in his hostel on November 24.
Investigation progress
Accused habitual tobacco users
The police investigation revealed that the four accused, aged between 14 and 16 years, were habitual tobacco users. They had been reported multiple times by the victim to school authorities for their habits.
Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunny Vardhan said that three of the accused were Class VIII students, while one was in Class VII like the victim.
Family concerns
Victim's uncle alleges he was murdered
The victim's uncle, Manoj Hembram, alleged that his nephew was strangled to death.
He said he rushed to the hospital after receiving a call from the school about his nephew's critical condition.
"Upon arriving at the hospital...I noticed blood stains on his ears and nose, and a mark on the neck," Hembram said.
School principal Pradip Thakur, however, has denied receiving any complaints against the accused students from the victim.
Principal's response
Principal initiates inquiry into complaints
Principal Thakur said he was not in the district when the incident happened and learned about it over the phone.
"Had I been aware of this, I would have taken action. I was shocked when police informed me of reasons behind the murder," he told PTI.
He has now initiated an inquiry to check if anyone else was aware of complaints against these students.
The school houses 220 students in 50 hostel rooms on campus.
Expert opinion
Only one guard was on duty
Only one guard was on duty on the night of the incident.
"Four students are housed in a room. But the accused boys and the victim were not sharing a room," Thakur said.
The other three students who shared a room with the victim told cops that they they did not hear anything on the night of the incident as they were asleep.