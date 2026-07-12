Wayanad landslide: Missing construction manager's body recovered; toll at 8
What's the story
The death toll in the July 7 landslide at a tunnel project site in Kerala's Wayanad district has risen to eight. The body of construction manager Vikram Rana, who had been missing since the incident, was recovered on Sunday. The Anakkampoyil-Meppadi twin-tube tunnel project aims to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.
Recovery details
Body sent for postmortem examination
Rana's body was found about 350 meters downstream from the Meenakshi bridge, where iron debris had collected after the landslide. His relatives identified the body, which was then sent to Vythiri Taluk Hospital for a postmortem examination. Afterward, it will be taken to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for embalming before being sent to his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.
Search efforts
Search operation intensifies
After five days of unsuccessful search operations, authorities intensified their efforts on Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, Rapid Response Team, Forest Department personnel, and youth volunteer organizations participated in the operation. Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique said search teams were divided into sectors along the Meenakshi River based on CCTV footage and worker inputs.
Operation progress
Traffic restrictions imposed to facilitate search operations
Traffic restrictions were imposed on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road from 8:00am to noon to facilitate search operations. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar visited the site and reviewed rescue efforts, India Today reported. An expert team is expected to arrive soon to study the disaster and remove accumulated earth from the landslide-affected area.
Operation conclusion
Decision on concluding search operation yet to be taken
With Rana's body recovered, authorities have accounted for all missing persons in the landslide. A decision on formally concluding the search operation will be taken after consultations with all agencies involved, the police stated. Officials were cited as saying that work to remove accumulated earth and clear the road is expected to begin shortly.