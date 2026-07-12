Wayanad landslide: Missing construction manager's body recovered; toll at 8

Recovery details

Body sent for postmortem examination

Rana's body was found about 350 meters downstream from the Meenakshi bridge, where iron debris had collected after the landslide. His relatives identified the body, which was then sent to Vythiri Taluk Hospital for a postmortem examination. Afterward, it will be taken to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for embalming before being sent to his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.