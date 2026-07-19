Nagaland landslide: 8 feared dead, search operations underway
What's the story
A massive landslide in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday has left eight people feared dead. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall, which also triggered flash floods in the region. So far, four bodies have been recovered from the debris. Mon district deputy commissioner Wennyei Konyak confirmed to NDTV that "eight people are feared dead," and search operations are underway.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations hampered by water
The landslide has destroyed several houses and may have trapped people under the debris.
However, rescue operations are being hampered by a large volume of water flowing into the area.
Volunteers, police personnel, army soldiers, and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are all engaged in rescue efforts at the site.
Government response
Nagaland government announces ex-gratia assistance
The Nagaland government has expressed deep sorrow over the landslide incident and is closely monitoring the situation.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced immediate ex-gratia assistance of ₹4 lakh to families of the deceased and ₹74,000 to those injured.
The government has also put all concerned departments on alert and advised residents to stay away from vulnerable areas.
Weather impact
Extreme weather impacts other areas as well
Apart from Mon district, other areas like the Tuli sub-division in the Mokokchung district have also been severely impacted by extreme weather.
These include landslides, flash floods, road blockages, and damage to both public infrastructure and private property.
The government has asked the public to remain vigilant amid these conditions and avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks, and landslide-prone areas.