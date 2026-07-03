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Home / News / India News / LPG tanker crashes into UP toll booth; 4 killed
LPG tanker crashes into UP toll booth; 4 killed
The collision caused a gas leak, which quickly spread and ignited a massive fire

LPG tanker crashes into UP toll booth; 4 killed

By Snehil Singh
Jul 03, 2026
12:47 pm
What's the story

A tragic incident occurred on the morning of June 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. An LPG tanker, en route from Kanpur to Varanasi, lost control and rammed into a divider near the Sihori Toll Plaza under the Kokhraj police station limits. The collision caused a gas leak, which quickly spread and ignited a massive fire, turning the area into an inferno.

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Visuals of tanker exploding

Casualties rise

3 toll plaza employees died

The tanker driver, Dharmendra Dwivedi from Mirzapur district, was trapped in the cabin and died on the spot. Five toll plaza employees suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. One of them, Alok Singh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two more employees, Hiramani Singh from Raebareli and Krishnapal Maurya from Lalitpur, also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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Ongoing probe

Police confirm deaths, investigation underway

Kokhraj Station House Officer Chandra Bhushan Maurya confirmed the deaths of Hiramani Singh and Krishnapal Maurya. He said, "Four people have died in the incident so far, while two others are still undergoing treatment." The police have taken custody of the bodies for postmortem examinations and are continuing their investigation into this tragic incident.

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