LPG tanker crashes into UP toll booth; 4 killed
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred on the morning of June 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. An LPG tanker, en route from Kanpur to Varanasi, lost control and rammed into a divider near the Sihori Toll Plaza under the Kokhraj police station limits. The collision caused a gas leak, which quickly spread and ignited a massive fire, turning the area into an inferno.
Twitter Post
Visuals of tanker exploding
🚨 LPG tanker crashed into a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, triggering massive fire that killed 4— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 3, 2026
The tanker hit a divider at the Sihori Toll Plaza in Kaushambi district, causing a gas leak that erupted into a huge blaze
Four people, including the tanker driver and two toll… pic.twitter.com/mKcEa1q0ND
Casualties rise
3 toll plaza employees died
The tanker driver, Dharmendra Dwivedi from Mirzapur district, was trapped in the cabin and died on the spot. Five toll plaza employees suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. One of them, Alok Singh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two more employees, Hiramani Singh from Raebareli and Krishnapal Maurya from Lalitpur, also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Ongoing probe
Police confirm deaths, investigation underway
Kokhraj Station House Officer Chandra Bhushan Maurya confirmed the deaths of Hiramani Singh and Krishnapal Maurya. He said, "Four people have died in the incident so far, while two others are still undergoing treatment." The police have taken custody of the bodies for postmortem examinations and are continuing their investigation into this tragic incident.