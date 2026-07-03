LPG tanker crashes into UP toll booth; 4 killed

Casualties rise

3 toll plaza employees died

The tanker driver, Dharmendra Dwivedi from Mirzapur district, was trapped in the cabin and died on the spot. Five toll plaza employees suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. One of them, Alok Singh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two more employees, Hiramani Singh from Raebareli and Krishnapal Maurya from Lalitpur, also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.