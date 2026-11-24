Travancore Devaswom Board freezes canceled Sabarimala slots for 8 hours
To prevent bulk booking and subsequent cancelation of slots to manipulate pilgrim numbers, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is rolling out an eight-hour freeze on canceled Sabarimala virtual queue slots, starting midnight, November 24, 2026.
If someone cancels their slot, it won't be up for grabs again for eight hours.
TDB President K Jayakumar reassured that genuine pilgrims with official bookings are still good to go.
TDB adds 5,000 Sabarimala spot bookings
TDB has added 5,000 more spot booking slots and might bump that up if needed.
All payments are now digital, and Nilakkal's parking can now fit 12,000 vehicles, plus the number of KSRTC circular services would be increased for smoother travel.
There's also a cyber investigation into bulk booking (no solid leads yet), and a revamped rest center near Appachimedu should open soon to make things easier for visitors.