To prevent bulk booking and subsequent cancelation of slots to manipulate pilgrim numbers, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is rolling out an eight-hour freeze on canceled Sabarimala virtual queue slots, starting midnight, November 24, 2026.

If someone cancels their slot, it won't be up for grabs again for eight hours.

TDB President K Jayakumar reassured that genuine pilgrims with official bookings are still good to go.