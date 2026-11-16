Travancore Devaswom Board seeks Andhra Pradesh support for Sabarimala pilgrimage
The Travancore Devaswom Board is teaming up with Andhra Pradesh to make this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage smoother for everyone, especially since so many Ayyappa devotees come from Andhra.
With the busy two-month season ahead, the board is stepping up arrangements and asking for extra support to keep things running well.
Devaswom Board sanitation, Pampa river drive
This year's theme is "Clean Sabarimala, Sacred Sabarimala," so there's a new sanitation policy: free, professionally maintained toilets and plenty of Aravana prasadam stocked up.
The board also wants to stop pilgrims from tossing old clothes into the Pampa River (which isn't part of any ritual) and has asked Andhra Pradesh officials to help spread awareness about keeping the river clean.