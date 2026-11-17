Heading to Sabarimala for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage?

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) just kicked off a special treat: a traditional Kerala sadhya meal, complete with payasam, will be offered to all who want to partake in the annadanam starting November 17, 2026.

TDB president K Jayakumar says it's all about making your visit feel more welcoming and culturally rich.