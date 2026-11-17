Travancore Devaswom Board to serve sadhya at Sabarimala Nov 17
Heading to Sabarimala for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage?
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) just kicked off a special treat: a traditional Kerala sadhya meal, complete with payasam, will be offered to all who want to partake in the annadanam starting November 17, 2026.
TDB president K Jayakumar says it's all about making your visit feel more welcoming and culturally rich.
TDB installs AI cameras at Sabarimala
To handle the huge crowds (over 3 million people last year!), TDB has rolled out some major upgrades.
Expect better sanitation, online offerings, AI-enabled cameras, improved parking, and even a prepaid dolly system.
They're also working on cutting down pollution around Pamba and Nilakkal so everyone can have a safer and smoother experience.