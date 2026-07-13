Trawler near Sundarbans capsizes, 9 dead, PM Modi pledges ₹2L
India
A fishing trip turned tragic near the Sundarbans when a trawler with 15 crew capsized on July 5, leaving nine fishermen dead.
The boat, FB Maa Kali, had lost contact during bad weather and was found days later.
PM Modi has announced ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who died.
Six fishermen still missing, searches continue
Six fishermen are still missing as search teams use drones and helicopters to look for them.
PM Modi called the incident "deeply painful" and offered ₹50,000 to help the injured recover.
Families are waiting anxiously for updates as rescue efforts continue.