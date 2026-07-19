Ken-Betwa project protest ends after hunger striker transported
What's the story
A 15-day-long protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday, according to India Today. The protest, which was mainly led by tribal women, was staged on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village since July 3. Protest leader Amit Bhatnagar had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days before police cleared the site and transported demonstrators back to their villages.
Unmet demands
Protest against river linking project
The protesters opposed the Ken-Betwa river-linking project and other development works in the region.
They staged symbolic protests including jal satyagraha, chita satyagraha, and faansi satyagraha.
Bhatnagar demanded action over alleged irregularities in project execution and adherence to environmental norms.
Divya Ahirwar, another protest leader, alleged a large police force reached around 5:00am on Sunday to detain Bhatnagar before he could speak to the media about alleged corruption in the project.
Project goals
About Ken-Betwa Link Project
The Ken-Betwa Link Project aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken River to the Betwa River, improving irrigation and drinking water supply in drought-prone Bundelkhand.
The project is India's first river-linking initiative under the National Perspective Plan.
Despite allegations of irregularities in land acquisition and environmental safeguards, officials maintain that it is being executed legally.
Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle denied any arrests were made during this operation.
Unresolved issues
Ahirwar warns administration
Ahirwar alleged that the administration would be responsible for any harm to Bhatnagar or other protesters. She also appealed to the public to speak out against corruption.
Meanwhile, officials have described the Ken-Betwa Link Project as a national priority initiative that will enhance irrigation and drinking water availability in Bundelkhand.
Despite these assurances, differences over project implementation remain unresolved after the police cleared the protest site on Sunday.