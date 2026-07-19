Ken-Betwa project protest ends after hunger striker transported

The Ken-Betwa Link Project aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken River to the Betwa River, improving irrigation and drinking water supply in drought-prone Bundelkhand.

The project is India's first river-linking initiative under the National Perspective Plan.

Despite allegations of irregularities in land acquisition and environmental safeguards, officials maintain that it is being executed legally.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle denied any arrests were made during this operation.