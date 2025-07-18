Next Article
Tripura makes marriage registration mandatory for social marriages
Tripura is set to make marriage registration mandatory for all social marriages, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced.
The goal is simple: no one under 18 (for girls) or 21 (for boys) can get married without verified birth certificates.
This step comes as Tripura ranks third in India for child marriages.
Saha urges public to spread the word
Saha says legal backing and public support are key to making this work, urging everyone to help spread the word.
He highlighted the courage of a local girl who stopped her own child marriage and wants more young people to take a stand.
Alongside tackling child marriage, the state is also stepping up efforts against drug abuse—showing a broader push for safer, healthier communities in Tripura.