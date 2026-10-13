Trishna Rahul Sakpal dies by suicide, alleges in-laws' financial pressure
India
Trishna Rahul Sakpal, a 33-year-old IT engineer from Pune, died by suicide on September 29.
In her note, she accused her husband and his family of being under pressure since her marriage, like demanding her full salary, asking for her parental flat, and pushing her to buy a ₹1 crore apartment.
Case filed against husband and in-laws
After the incident, police registered a case against Trishna's husband and in-laws following a complaint from her father. He said Trishna faced physical abuse.
Meanwhile, Trishna's husband had already filed for divorce.
The case highlights ongoing concerns about financial pressure within marriages.