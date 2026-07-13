Truck kills 3 Warkari women, critically injures 4 near Jejuri

Tragedy casts shadow over Ashadhi Wari

Police say the truck driver lost control and crashed into the pilgrims on Saswad Jejuri Road.

The injured were quickly taken to a local hospital; the victims were later identified as pilgrims from Sangli district.

This tragedy has cast a shadow over the Ashadhi Wari, a massive annual event where thousands walk together toward Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi later this month.