Truck kills 3 Warkari women, critically injures 4 near Jejuri
India
A speeding truck ran over a group of pilgrims near Jejuri, Pune on Monday morning, leaving three women dead and four others critically injured.
The victims were Warkaris from the Kasbedigraj area of Sangli district, walking as part of the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage when the accident happened just 500 meters from town.
Tragedy casts shadow over Ashadhi Wari
Police say the truck driver lost control and crashed into the pilgrims on Saswad Jejuri Road.
The injured were quickly taken to a local hospital; the victims were later identified as pilgrims from Sangli district.
This tragedy has cast a shadow over the Ashadhi Wari, a massive annual event where thousands walk together toward Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi later this month.