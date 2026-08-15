Tukaram Mundhe cracks down on food, drug adulteration in Maharashtra
Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's FDA commissioner, is making big moves against food and drug adulteration.
He's led raids on many longstanding establishments, shutting some down and pushing for stricter standards.
Though the Bombay High Court has warned him not to go overboard, Mundhe says he's focused on making sure what people eat and use is truly safe.
Tukaram Mundhe cracked IAS rank 20
Growing up in Beed with limited resources, Mundhe cracked the IAS in 2005 with a national rank of 20.
In 21 years, he's picked up awards like Maharashtra's Best Collector but also faced 25 transfers for sticking to his principles.
At the FDA, he continues fighting corruption and pushing reforms, always driven by what he calls every action must be legal, morally correct, and in the public interest.