Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra FDA commissioner, says politics not for him
India
Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's FDA commissioner, says politics just isn't for him.
In a recent interview, he shared that his "forthright and upright" style wouldn't really fit in the political world.
He also addressed being called "arrogant," explaining that people often mistake his straightforwardness for arrogance.
For now, he's sticking to public service and not thinking about elections.
Maharashtra FDA seized/destroyed 28.66L kg ₹55.72cr
Since taking charge in May, Mundhe has led a strong push against food safety violations in Maharashtra.
The FDA checked over 3,000 places between late May and July, suspending 165 licenses and seizing or destroying 28.66 lakh kg of unsafe food worth ₹55.72 crore.
He's clearly focused on keeping things safe for everyone: no shortcuts!