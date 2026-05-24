Bhopal model-actor Twisha Sharma's body cremated after 2nd autopsy
What's the story
The body of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma was cremated on Sunday evening at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal. This came after a second post-mortem examination was conducted on her body by a four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi. The decision for a second autopsy was taken following concerns raised by Sharma's family about the first autopsy, which they alleged did not properly examine blunt force injuries and the absence of a radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.
Autopsy details
Second autopsy conducted by AIIMS Delhi team
The Madhya Pradesh High Court approved the family's request for a second autopsy, which was conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi. The autopsy was completed by 3:40pm on Sunday, and the body was handed over to Sharma's family shortly after. Emotional scenes were witnessed at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat as her family members performed the last rites.
Case background
Husband arrested for alleged dowry harassment
Sharma was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged dowry harassment and mental abuse by her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. The couple married in December 2025, but their marriage was reportedly marred by disputes over dowry demands. Singh was arrested on Friday after evading authorities for 10 days and has been remanded to police custody for seven days.
Legal developments
Supreme Court takes cognizance, MP government recommends CBI probe
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case over alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25. The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, which Sharma's family demands for a fair investigation.