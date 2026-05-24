Twisha Sharma's body was cremated on Sunday

Bhopal model-actor Twisha Sharma's body cremated after 2nd autopsy

By Snehil Singh 06:27 pm May 24, 202606:27 pm

What's the story

The body of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma was cremated on Sunday evening at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal. This came after a second post-mortem examination was conducted on her body by a four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi. The decision for a second autopsy was taken following concerns raised by Sharma's family about the first autopsy, which they alleged did not properly examine blunt force injuries and the absence of a radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.