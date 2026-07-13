Two boys drown in rainwater pit in Mukhmelpur village India Jul 13, 2026

A tough day in Outer North Delhi: two young boys, Ayush (eight) and Nitesh (10), drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit while playing near their homes in Mukhmelpur village.

Locals tried to save them, but sadly, both were declared dead at the hospital.

The pit had been dug by farmers to manage excess rainwater.