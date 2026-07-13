Two boys drown in rainwater pit in Mukhmelpur village
India
A tough day in Outer North Delhi: two young boys, Ayush (eight) and Nitesh (10), drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit while playing near their homes in Mukhmelpur village.
Locals tried to save them, but sadly, both were declared dead at the hospital.
The pit had been dug by farmers to manage excess rainwater.
Negligence probed, 4 missing in Yamuna
Police have filed a negligence case and started investigating, with families blaming the field owner for not securing the area.
On the same day, four teenagers went missing while swimming in the Yamuna River at Hiranki village after getting caught in strong currents.
A rescue operation is ongoing as teams search for them.