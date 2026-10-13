Two FIRs against INDIA bloc opposition leaders after Delhi march
India
Big news from Delhi: Two FIRs have been filed against INDIA bloc opposition leaders after their protest march to the Supreme Court on October 12, 2026.
The march, which didn't have official permission, was meant to spotlight alleged problems in the electoral process, like voter list deletions and issues with how electoral rolls are updated.
Protesters breached police barricades
Protesters, led by figures like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, reportedly broke through police barricades using a mini truck.
This led to FIRs at two police stations.
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also tried unsuccessfully to meet the chief justice with their concerns while security in Delhi was ramped up and Jantar Mantar was declared off-limits for protests.