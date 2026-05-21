Two Ghaziabad fires at printing-ink factory and workshop, no injuries
India
On Wednesday, Ghaziabad saw two big fires, one at a printing-ink factory and another at a car workshop.
The workshop fire damaged three cars, while the factory fire was brought under control with nearby units saved, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Firefighters from Hapur and Gautam Budh Nagar jumped in fast to handle the situations.
Both Ghaziabad fires suspected short circuits
The printing-ink factory fire started around 4pm with about a dozen workers inside. Crews used 12 fire trucks and even broke through walls to stop the flames from spreading.
Everyone got out safely. The second fire broke out early morning at a car workshop near New Bus Stand, damaging three cars but hurting no one since staff weren't there.
Both fires are suspected to have started due to short circuits.