Two Greater Noida fires likely from short circuits, no injuries India May 21, 2026

Greater Noida saw two separate fires on Wednesday, one at a footwear and garment shop in Jewar early in the morning, and another at the Supertech Upcountry high-rise in Dankaur later that day.

Both were likely sparked by electrical short circuits, but the good news is that everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.