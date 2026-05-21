Two Greater Noida fires likely from short circuits, no injuries
India
Greater Noida saw two separate fires on Wednesday, one at a footwear and garment shop in Jewar early in the morning, and another at the Supertech Upcountry high-rise in Dankaur later that day.
Both were likely sparked by electrical short circuits, but the good news is that everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.
Dankaur fridge fire, Jewar shop controlled
At the Dankaur high-rise, a refrigerator short circuit started a blaze on the ninth floor, but foreign students living there managed to evacuate quickly.
The society's security guard jumped into action with the building's firefighting system until fire crews arrived.
In Jewar, three fire tenders took about 90 minutes to control the shop fire that spread across two floors.