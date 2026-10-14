Two JMI students begin hunger strike demanding student union elections
Two Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students have started an indefinite hunger strike, asking for student union elections to be reinstated after the union was suspended in 2006.
One of them, Ebin Basil, said, "We started our hunger strike yesterday (Monday) night for the reinstatement of the student union elections, which have not been held since 2006."
JMI cites no official student request
The JMI administration says they're not against holding elections but haven't received any official request from students yet.
They also mention that department-wise representation has helped avoid issues like politicization and clashes that came with bigger unions.
This protest follows a similar movement at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where a 19-day hunger strike finally convinced their administration to bring back student union elections, just before the Jamia protest began.