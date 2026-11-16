Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Kulgam and 3 jawans injured
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including Latief Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The Mir Bazar attack left three jawans injured and led to tighter security across the area.
Latief Bhat targeted police, migrant workers
Bhat had a history of targeting police and migrant workers in the region, raising fresh worries about terrorism even after Article 370 was revoked.
National Conference chief and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah has questioned the government's claims of normalcy and said those claiming to have brought normalcy to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 were wrong.