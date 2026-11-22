Out of 16 people in the first crash, only seven survived with injuries.

Officials, like Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, said, "Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident..."

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, another accident took three more lives and injured about 15 people likely traveling from Gujarat toward Ramdevra.

Quick medical help was provided in both cases.