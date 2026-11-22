Two Rajasthan road crashes kill 12, several injured Sunday
Two major road accidents struck Rajasthan on early Sunday, November 22, 2026, one near Shambhupura, where nine pilgrims from Maharashtra lost their lives after their vehicle hit a parked truck while returning from Khatu Shyam temple.
Several others were hurt and rushed to the hospital.
Seven of 16 survive Shambhupura crash
Out of 16 people in the first crash, only seven survived with injuries.
Officials, like Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, said, "Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident..."
Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, another accident took three more lives and injured about 15 people likely traveling from Gujarat toward Ramdevra.
Quick medical help was provided in both cases.