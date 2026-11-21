Two separate fires in Kochi on Saturday caused no injuries
On Saturday, Kochi saw two separate fire incidents, one early morning at a fuel station in Moosarippady and another around noon at a construction site in Cheranalloor.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Moosarippady short circuit, Cheranalloor blaze extinguished
The fuel station fire started from a short circuit just after opening hours, with no customers around. Fire officials said this really helped avoid harm.
Meanwhile, the Cheranalloor blaze began among construction materials on the first floor of a high-rise. Firefighters from the Eloor and Thrikkakara stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze quickly.