Two Uttar Pradesh crashes kill 8 and injure 6
Two serious road accidents in Uttar Pradesh left eight people dead and six others badly hurt.
In Lakhimpur Kheri, a speeding truck crashed into a van late at night, killing four and injuring six.
Meanwhile in Rampur, four passengers from Sitapur lost their lives when their Bolero fell off an overpass.
Uttar Pradesh rescue teams evacuate injured
Rescue teams responded quickly at both sites, getting the injured to hospitals. One person was even sent to Lucknow for extra care.
The chief minister shared his condolences with the families and told officials to make sure those injured get proper help and support.