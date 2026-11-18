Udaipur family gives up ₹15 crore business to embrace monkhood
What's the story
A family of four from Rajasthan's Udaipur district has decided to give up their lucrative textile business in Surat and embrace Jain monkhood. The family includes Dilip Bhai Bhogar (47), his wife Jyoti Ben (45), and their daughters Chhavi (22) and Charvi (14). They will take diksha on February 8, 2027, in Surat. Their daughter Shaili had already taken diksha in 2023 and is now known as Sadhvi Darshita.
Business transition
Dilip Bhai Bhogar's journey from Jaswantgarh village to Surat
Per India Today, Dilip Bhai Bhogar moved from Jaswantgarh village to Surat, where he started a textile business with an annual turnover of around ₹15 crore.
He initially sold fabric from a single shop and later expanded by opening two more shops and buying machines as his business grew.
His plans for further expansion met an unexpected end when he met a Jain acharya, which deepened his interest in Jainism and monastic life.
Preparation process
Family living with Jain ascetics to prepare for diksha
Dilip started scaling back the business and decided to take diksha himself after Shaili's diksha in 2023.
His wife Jyoti Ben and daughters Chhavi and Charvi later decided to join him on this spiritual journey.
Ahead of their initiation, the family has been living with Jain ascetics to learn about traveling on foot, following food rules, daily conduct, and preparing for monastic life.
Career shifts
Chhavi and Charvi's career changes ahead of diksha
Chhavi had studied BBA in graphic design and sold crocheted decorative and practical items before quitting her business after four months.
The youngest Charvi dropped out of school midway through Class-9.
The family's decision is comparable to that of a businessman's family in Gujarat, who also gave up all their wealth. Bhavesh Bhandari, a real estate and construction businessman, donated around ₹200 crore in fortune and gave up earthly belongings to become a Jain monk with his wife in 2024.