Per India Today, Dilip Bhai Bhogar moved from Jaswantgarh village to Surat, where he started a textile business with an annual turnover of around ₹15 crore.

He initially sold fabric from a single shop and later expanded by opening two more shops and buying machines as his business grew.

His plans for further expansion met an unexpected end when he met a Jain acharya, which deepened his interest in Jainism and monastic life.