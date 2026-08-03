UGC invites 15 foreign universities to open campuses in India
India
Big news for students: 15 top universities from the US the UK Australia, and Italy are gearing up to open campuses in India.
The UGC has already sent out letters of intent, so expect new options in cities like Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Only top 500 universities can apply
These campuses will offer programs in hot fields like AI, data science, cybersecurity, game design, biomedical sciences, and business.
Only top 500 globally ranked universities can apply thanks to new UGC rules with a single-window clearance system.
Plus, a special committee will help them set up smoothly and make sure their degrees match Indian standards.
If you've been dreaming of studying at a foreign university without leaving home, this could be your chance!