UK court asks Mehul Choksi to deposit ₹8 crore
India
A UK court just told fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to deposit about ₹8 crore as security in his ongoing lawsuit.
Choksi, who says he was kidnapped from Antigua to Dominica back in 2021, is taking legal action against the Indian government and several others.
Judge noted there isn't much chance of his claims succeeding
The court asked for this money after four defendants said they needed protection for their legal costs if Choksi's case doesn't hold up.
The judge noted there isn't much chance of his claims succeeding but made it clear that paying the deposit won't stop him from continuing his case.
Choksi is also seeking damages for physical and psychological injuries he says he suffered during the alleged abduction.