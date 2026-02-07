'Unbelievably arrogant': ex-AirAsia CFO calls out IndiGo on Instagram

Gopalan disagrees with airline's version

IndiGo blamed a display glitch and said staff made announcements and followed protocol.

They also claimed Gopalan arrived late but offered him rebooking options.

Gopalan disagreed, saying he was in the lounge monitoring the display board and only rushed to the gate after a call, and quoted staff saying, "Just because you wanted to eat good food, you cannot delay our flight, so we left it without you."