'Unbelievably arrogant': ex-AirAsia CFO calls out IndiGo on Instagram
Vijay Gopalan, ex-CFO of AirAsia, called IndiGo "unbelievably arrogant" after he was denied boarding on a delayed Tiruchirappalli-Chennai flight—even though he says he arrived well before departure.
He shared on Instagram that he'd checked in, was working in the lounge nearby, and only found out at the gate that boarding had closed.
Gopalan disagrees with airline's version
IndiGo blamed a display glitch and said staff made announcements and followed protocol.
They also claimed Gopalan arrived late but offered him rebooking options.
Gopalan disagreed, saying he was in the lounge monitoring the display board and only rushed to the gate after a call, and quoted staff saying, "Just because you wanted to eat good food, you cannot delay our flight, so we left it without you."
Gopalan also points to crew shortages, disruptions
Gopalan also took aim at IndiGo's staffing issues, pointing out crew shortages and disruptions following the introduction of updated flight duty time limits in November.
The government has noticed too; Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has promised action against IndiGo for these disruptions.