Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces 'growth connectors' in India

These rail lines will connect major financial and tech hubs

These rail lines will connect major financial and tech hubs across Maharashtra, Telangana, and beyond.

They'll also extend connectivity to the Northeast gateway and are being described as "growth connectors" aimed at improving access to Tier II and III cities.

The government has proposed a public capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY 2026-27, meant to close connectivity gaps and bring different regions closer together.

If you're dreaming about easier travel or new job opportunities in smaller cities—this could be a game changer.