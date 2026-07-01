Union Cabinet approves ₹14,115cr Dwarka Expressway tunnel and Kanpur-Kabrai highway
Big news for travelers: the Union Cabinet just approved two major highway projects worth ₹14,115 crore.
One is an 8.1-km tunnel linking Dwarka Expressway to South Delhi; the other is a new 117.7-km highway connecting Kanpur and Kabrai in Uttar Pradesh.
Both aim to make getting around faster and boost regional connections.
Delhi tunnel, Kanpur highway create jobs
The Delhi tunnel will connect with routes like Barapullah Road and will include a 3.14-km underground stretch under the Southern Ridge Forest to help protect the environment, plus it is set to create over 17 lakh person-days of jobs.
The Kanpur-Kabrai highway (part of a bigger economic corridor) will slash travel time from 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours and could generate about 1.2 crore person-days of employment, while connecting key industrial and agricultural areas in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.