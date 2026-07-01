Union Cabinet approves ₹14,115cr Dwarka Expressway tunnel and Kanpur-Kabrai highway

Delhi tunnel, Kanpur highway create jobs

The Delhi tunnel will connect with routes like Barapullah Road and will include a 3.14-km underground stretch under the Southern Ridge Forest to help protect the environment, plus it is set to create over 17 lakh person-days of jobs.

The Kanpur-Kabrai highway (part of a bigger economic corridor) will slash travel time from 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours and could generate about 1.2 crore person-days of employment, while connecting key industrial and agricultural areas in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.